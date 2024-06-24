KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will now be held from October 14 to December 12 instead of October 7 to December 5 as originally scheduled.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, in his address during the Second Meeting today, said that the next sitting will last for 35 days.

He said that the matter was agreed upon by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Leader of the House in accordance with Standing Order 11(2) of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders.

“A notice of the change was sent to all Honourable Members on Friday, June 14, 2024,” he said.

Johari also reminded Members of Parliament (MPs) to adhere to the time allocated during Question Time for Oral Answers.

“This adherence is important to ensure that more questions can be answered in this esteemed House,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat also conveyed condolences to the families of the late Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal and former MP for Pensiangan Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, who died on May 10 and April 17, respectively.

In his speech, Johari also invited all MPs to stand and observe a moment of silence in honour of the two late figures, who had greatly contributed to the nation.

“I hope that all the family members of the deceased remain strong in facing this situation,” he said.

Johari described Mutang, who was also the MP for Bukit Mas from 1982 to 1990, as a leader committed to reforming the parliamentary institution and very concerned about the welfare of Malaysians. — Bernama