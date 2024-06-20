NIBONG TEBAL, June 20 — Around 180,000 commercial vehicles have not yet registered under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0, according to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh.

Therefore, she urged owners of these vehicles to promptly submit their applications to ensure they can benefit from the government’s diesel subsidy.

“Based on records, there are 389,000 vehicles in this category registered with the Road Transport Department, but only 209,000 have registered under SKDS 2.0.

“So there are approximately 180,000 vehicles that have yet to register, possibly because their owners believe they are ineligible or find the registration process challenging.

“You don’t have to own up to 20 vehicles to consider yourself eligible for the diesel subsidy. Even owners with one, two or three vehicles can apply, provided they fall under the 23 specified categories,” she told reporters after attending the Penang-level ‘Bijak Belanja Pengguna’ programme and Rahmah Madani Sales in Simpang Ampat today.

Fuziah said companies can submit their applications at https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my and subsequently apply for a fleet card from their chosen oil company.

Public transport and commercial vehicle owners who have received SKDS approval but have not yet received a fleet card from an oil company are required to keep diesel purchase receipts to enable cash refund claims to be made with the Finance Ministry.

Regarding the Penang Refuse Lorries Association’s request to include Rigid Roll-On Roll-Off (Roro) lorries in the MySubsidi Diesel system, Fuziah said the government currently maintains a list of 33 eligible types of public transport and commercial vehicles.

“For vehicles that don’t fall under these 33 categories, they can submit an appeal and the appeal committee will carefully review each application.

“If there are any issues, it would be advisable to formalise concerns in writing. We can then organise engagement sessions between the association and the ministry for in-depth discussions and to find the best solutions,” she said. — Bernama