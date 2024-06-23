NIBONG TEBAL, June 23 — The police have approved three permits for political talks or speeches on the second day of campaigning for the Sungai Bakap state by-election today.

Penang Police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed that all three permits were issued by Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) police chief Supt Chong Boo Khim and so far, no application has been rejected.

“To date, we have not received any reports regarding incidents related to the by-election, and the police once again urge all parties to refrain from provoking others during the campaign period.

“The police will take firm action against any violations of regulations and laws, including sabotage or damage to campaign materials like banners, posters and party flags,” he said in a statement today.

The Sungai Bakap by-election will see a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr. Joohari Ariffin, former director of the Aminuddin Baki Institute’s northern branch, and Abidin Ismail, Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chairman and former logistics executive, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 6 for polling and a 14-day campaign period running from yesterday until 11.59pm on July 5. — Bernama

