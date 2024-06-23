KANGAR, June 23 — A husband and wife were injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an uprooted tree in Jalan Kampung Padang Benta, Simpang Empat near here, early this morning.

Kangar district deputy police chief Supt Baeyah Abdul Wahab said in the incident that happened at about 3am, the victim Muhammad Danish Hakim Hanizam, 18, suffered a fracture on his right thigh while his wife Nuraleya Syazreena Roslan Anuar, 18, sustained a head injury and fractured her left and right hip bone as well as suffered the loss of her five-month-old unborn baby.

“The incident happened when the couple, with the wife riding the motorcycle and her husband as pillion, were travelling from a restaurant in Sungai Baru, Simpang Empat to their home in Kampung Sungai Bugis.

“When they arrived at the location of the incident, an uprooted tree fell on their motorcycle. The falling tree incident happened during an early morning storm,” he said in a statement today.

Baeyah said both victims were taken for further treatment to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here.

Meanwhile, Perlis Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Kol (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said there were 31 cases of fallen trees as of 10am today. These cases were handled by the Perlis APM following the storm which started at about 2am today. — Bernama

