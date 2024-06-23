GEORGE TOWN, June 23 — Police have detained five Bangladeshis to assist in the investigation into a kidnapping of their fellow countryman on Friday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the suspects, aged between 20 and 35, were arrested during a raid in Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday.

“Initial investigations revealed that a man who works as a cleaner in George Town received a call demanding a ransom if he wanted his kidnapped son to be safe,” he said, adding that the suspects demanded RM200,000 from him.

Advertisement

“Concerned about his son’s safety, he then lodged a police report,” Razlam said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that the victim, who was rescued during the raid, is believed to be in the country to find work.

He noted that all the suspects are placed under a four-day remand to assist in the investigation under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

Advertisement

Police are investigating whether the case involves other suspects or is part of a syndicate targeting foreign nationals, he added. — Bernama