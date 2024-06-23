PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a pre-council meeting with unity government MPs at Seri Perdana today.

The meeting is as preparation before the Dewan Rakyat sitting for the second meeting of the third session of the 15th Parliament from tomorrow (June 24) to July 18.

“Everyone has been asked to attend Parliament tomorrow. Don’t be absent,” Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan told the media said when asked about the prime minister’s main address during the pre-council meeting after it ended at 6.15pm.

Advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was seen arriving in a car at 3.30pm, ahead of the 4pm pre-council meeting.

Others who attended include Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad. — Bernama

Advertisement