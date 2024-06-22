NIBONG TEBAL, June 22 — Nomination for the Sungai Bakap state by-election opened at 9am at the Jawi Multipurpose Hall, Taman Desa Jawi, here today.

The nomination process is expected to last for one hour, concluding at 10am, allowing time for the submission of nomination papers before returning officer Khairulnizam Hashim announces the candidates eligible to contest.

The Sungai Bakap by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 6 as polling day for the by-election, with early voting on July 2.

Advertisement

The electoral roll for Sungai Bakap state constituency has 39,279 electors comprising 39,222 ordinary electors and 57 police personnel.

This by-election is the eighth to be held after the 15th General Election in November 2022.

Nor Zamri, who was Nibong Tebal PAS chief, won the seat in the state election last August after defeating Pakatan Harapan’s Nurhidayah Che Rose with a 1,563-vote majority. — Bernama

Advertisement