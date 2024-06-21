LAHAD DATU, June 21 ― Two female Italian tourists were among 19 people who were injured when the express bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine at Jalan Silam here last night.

Lahad Datu Police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said of the total, only two local women aged 22 and 36 sustained severe injuries in the mishap that occurred a little after 9pm.

The blood sample of the bus driver has also been taken and sent to the Chemistry Department for blood alcohol and drug tests, he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and eyewitnesses were requested to contact Insp Muhammad Rasul Ramlee at 089-881255 or Lahad Datu police station to facilitate the investigation.

Earlier, Lahad Fire and Rescue Station chief Datu Sumsoa Rashid said the bus plunged 50 metres into the ravine and those injured were taken to Lahad Datu Hospital. — Bernama

