KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05 and RM3.35 per litre, respectively, for the June 20 to 26 period.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in a statement today, said the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will also remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.



It said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.MoF said the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected. — Bernama