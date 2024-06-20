KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy visit from Phison Electronics Corporation co-founder and chief executive officer Datuk Pua Khein Seng, and discussed the long-term direction related to the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) announced last month.

Through a post on Facebook, Anwar said Phison is the world’s leading company that created the world’s first single-chip USB flash drive controller.

The company is currently the market leader in data controllers for NAND and storage solutions with almost one in every four SSDs shipped worldwide being a Phison solution, said Anwar, who is also the finance minister.

“Pua also presented a proposal to transfer Phison’s technology to Malaysia to support efforts to create a local technology design plan as this is important in moving Malaysia from just being a semiconductor manufacturer for global companies.

“I mentioned that it is important in the long term for the country to produce talents that have the skills to create technology.

“However, this requires close cooperation from the resources of government agencies and the private sector, as Phison has done in jointly making the country a leader in designing technology, which is very welcome,” he added in the post. — Bernama

