IPOH, June 20 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Perak rescued two foreign tourists trapped inside the Sam Poh Tong Temple Cave, a famed tourist site near here today.

Perak JBPM operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said one of the trapped victims phoned the fire station with a distress call that they were locked in at 2.26pm.

“The two victims, a woman from South Korea and a male from China in their 30s, were found in the cave and were trapped because the main door in the cave was closed,” he said today.

Sabarodzi said both victims were found safe with no injuries.

“The operation only took about 30 minutes and the cave door was reopened by security guards at the cave,” he said. — Bernama

