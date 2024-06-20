KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 ― Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil regards the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Malaysia and China as a significant milestone to be celebrated, as well as an opportunity to enhance future cooperation.

He said the celebration holds great significance, given the strong ties established between the two countries over the past 50 years, initiated by second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein during his visit to China in 1974, which have now borne considerable fruit.

“This has resulted in a comprehensive and strategic partnership, as highlighted by the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim). China has been Malaysia's main trading partner for the past 15 years.

“To me, this is a pivotal moment for us to celebrate. It is also a time to look forward to what we can build together, ensuring that the Southeast Asian region becomes more prosperous and peaceful through the close relationship between Malaysia and China,” he added.

Fahmi was speaking to reporters after attending a dinner commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Malaysia and China last night.

On Malaysia's upcoming role as Asean chair starting next year, Fahmi, who is also the government spokesman, expressed confidence that Malaysia's chairmanship and its close relationship with China would positively impact the Asean alliance.

“The prime minister also mentioned how Malaysia, several years ago, opened the door for China to engage in discussions and dialogue with Asean,” he said.

Malaysia is set to take over the Asean chairmanship from Laos next year. ― Bernama