KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The trial of former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan on charges of money laundering and corruption related to the Jana Wibawa project scheduled at the Sessions Court here today has been adjourned to June 24.

Judge Rozina Ayob granted the adjournment today and tomorrow, following a request by Wan Saiful's lawyer, Joshua Tay, citing the need for the defence lead counsel, Amer Hamzah Arshad, to attend to his mother who was hospitalised, national news agency Bernama reported this afternoon.

“I also request for tomorrow's trial date to be vacated as my co-defendant's wife was admitted to hospital yesterday. As a result, my co-defendant needs to accompany his wife throughout this week for treatment,” Tay was quoted as saying in court.

A copy of the hospital's letter was submitted in court.

Deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi said the prosecution is ready for trial today and tomorrow but did not object to the adjournment request.

Wan Saiful is accused of soliciting money from one Lian Tan Chuan as an inducement to assist Nepturis Sdn Bhd in securing the Central Spine Road: Section Ke Persimpangan Lebuhraya Pantai Timur project worth RM232 million from the federal government, purportedly in advance.

He is also charged with receiving RM6,962,694.54 in cash through his company WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd's CIMB Bank Berhad account from Nepturis Sdn Bhd's Maybank Islamic Berhad account as payment for facilitating the company's issuance of Acceptance Letter (SST) for the said project.

The Tasek Gelugor MP faces 18 charges of money laundering involving RM5.59 million, including transferring and using proceeds of illegal activities to purchase a Ford Ranger vehicle, payments to Majlis Sukan Negara Malaysia, and transferring the money to several company accounts, including Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd, the publisher of Malay newspaper Sinar Harian.

All alleged offences took place at CIMB Bank Berhad Bukit Tunku branch here between August 12 and November 13, 2022 under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.