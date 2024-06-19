PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on Friday (June 28) to discuss matters for the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said it had received an official notice from Kelantan Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah regarding the unexpected vacancy of the state seat N43 Nenggiri, Kelantan.

“As provided under Clause (3) Article 31A of the Kelantan State Constitution, the vacancy must be filled within 60 days from the date the EC receives the notice,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin said the special meeting would discuss the important dates of the by-election, such as the date of the election writ, nomination day, polling day, the electoral roll to be used and other preparations.

A media conference would be held after the special meeting, he said.

Earlier, Mohd Amar declared the Nenggiri seat vacant from today at a media conference.

He said the decision was made following a notice sent by a Bersatu member regarding the incumbent, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim having his membership immediately revoked for contravening Article 10.4 of the Bersatu Constitution. — Bernama

