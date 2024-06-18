SEBERANG PERAI, June 18 — There is a need to scrutinise the implications of placing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under the purview of Parliament, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said placing the anti-graft organisation under Parliament meant it will be under the control of politicians.

“We have to look at the implications and tighten the provisions because politicians are under the radar of the MACC,” he said after attending an event in Bukit Mertajam here.

He was asked if the government had decided to place MACC under the purview of Parliament.

Meanwhile, on Brics, he said the government has decided to join Brics after conducting a comprehensive study on it two months ago.

“We are now undergoing the process to enable us to join Brics,” he said.

He added that he has also spoken to Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on this matter.

Brics was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, initially uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China; South Africa joined in 2010.