KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 ― The police have recorded statements from 15 people, including the caterer, to facilitate investigation into the deaths of a 17-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, suspected to be due to food poisoning on June 8.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said all those called to assist in the investigation were family members, pathologist, food provider, and supplier.

“This brings the total number of individuals whose statements have been recorded so far to 15, and statements from other food poisoning victims will be recorded today,” he said in a statement.

Previously, the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) informed that a total of 82 out of 247 people were found to have symptoms of food poisoning after eating food on the Gombak district-level ‘Kemahiran Amal Islami’ (KAMIL) programme involving 30 primary schools. ― Bernama

