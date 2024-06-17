SHAH ALAM, June 17 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, have extended Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings to Muslims throughout Malaysia.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, Their Royal Highnesses also expressed hope that Muslims remain grateful for the blessings bestowed by Allah SWT and perform the sacrificial rites to help the poor while being mindful of the plight of the underprivileged.

Sultan Sharafuddin also called on Muslims to fulfil their duties and responsibilities as devout followers of the religion by strengthening bonds of brotherhood and enhancing relationships.

At the same time, the Sultan of Selangor prayed for Malaysian pilgrims currently performing their pilgrimage in the Holy Land, wishing them a blessed Haj and a safe journey home.

“May the experience of performing the Haj be beneficial, making one more humble and able to strengthen and increase their level of faith,” His Royal Highness said in the post. — Bernama