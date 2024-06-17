KUCHING, June 17 — A mechanism to control the prices of livestock has been identified, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Speaking to reporters after the Aidiladha Thanksgiving Ceremony held at Dewan Hikmah in Petra Jaya here today, Abang Johari said the mechanism will be revealed at a later time.

“Yesterday, I was in Gedong and there, I’ve found out a way for next year where we can control the prices of cattle and other animals.

“For that, let me announce it at a later time,” he said when asked on whether the state has plans to import cattle from abroad.

Regarding the Aidiladha celebration, Abang Johari noted that despite higher cattle prices, the Muslim community in Sarawak has the capability to perform ‘korban’ (sacrifice).

He said a total of 1,240 livestock, mostly of cattle, have been sacrificed.

Earlier today, Abang Johari and Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar performed Aidiladha prayers at the State Mosque, before proceeding to Dewan Hikmah to witness the ‘korban’ ritual.

Three cattle were sacrificed during the ceremony, with the meat distributed to 100 ‘asnaf’ recipients in the Kuching Division. — The Borneo Post