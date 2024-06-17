KOTA KINABALU, June 17 — The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) has confirmed that 191 residents in the Tenom district have contracted Acute Gastroenteritis (AGE), with 37 of them admitted to hospital.

State Health Director Datuk Asits Sanna said 33 patients have been discharged, while only four remain hospitalised in stable condition. The other 154 cases have been treated as outpatients.

He said JKNS, through the Tenom District Health Office (PKD), first identified an increase in AGE cases in the district on June 4, through continuous surveillance.

“Further investigations, based on the onset of symptoms reported between June 2 and June 13, revealed a total of 191 AGE cases.

“Control measures taken include epidemiological investigations, laboratory testing and health education for both patients and the public. So far, 19 clinical samples have been collected from those admitted to Tenom Hospital, with 16 testing positive for Rotavirus,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Asits said the suspected source of infection is likely from consuming contaminated water, adding that environmental samples have been collected to identify the cause of the outbreak, with investigations ongoing.

He also said that the Sabah Water Department has been notified to take action by monitoring the chlorination of treated water in the area.

Dr Asits said that Rotavirus infection is a common intestinal infection in children, with symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and fever, which can lead to dehydration.

“If prompt treatment is not provided, it can be fatal,” he said.

He said preventive measures include maintaining personal hygiene, frequent handwashing, cooking food properly and thoroughly, using safe and clean water, drinking boiled water, and seeking immediate treatment if experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea. — Bernama