KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Traffic flow on some of the country’s main highways is reported to be moving slowly towards the Klang Valley, following the reverse exodus of celebrants and holiday-seekers after the Aidiladha festivity.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) said the number of vehicles increased slightly compared to normal days on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) but as of 9.20 pm tonight, traffic remained under control.

He said in the northern region, traffic flow was reported to be crawling in Jawi to Sungai Bakap, Gurun to Sungai Petani, Menora Tunnel to Ipoh, Tapah to Sungkai and Tanjung Malim to Rawang.

“Traffic flow was also reported to be slow from Alor Gajah towards Seremban due to the increase in number of vehicles,” he told Bernama.

Advertisement

On the East Coast, there was an increase in the number of vehicles at the Bentong to Lentang Toll Plaza which slowed down traffic flow in that zone.

He said that so far traffic on the East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 was reported to be smooth in both directions.

For the latest traffic information, call the PLUSLine toll-free line 1-800-88-0000 and X site @plustrafik or MHA/LLM line 1-800-88-7752 and X site @llmtrafik. — Bernama

Advertisement