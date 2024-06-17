SANDAKAN, June 17 — The Defence Ministry aims to provide family housing for up to 60 per cent of its over 100,000 personnel, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said.

He said there are discussions with the Finance Ministry to address various aspects of housing for military personnel to achieve this target.

“This initiative is to ensure that as many as possible, in line with our target of 60 per cent, can occupy family housing. Additionally, personnel will have opportunities to acquire their own homes, making the process of homeownership easier for them.

“We have planned to develop these houses within this period. For this year, we have budgeted for family housing to be completed by 2029, and we will continue to pursue the development of family housing,” he said.

He told reporters this after an official working visit to the Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Sandakan today.

He also said the government has allocated RM400 million to maintain and refurbish all military family housing.

Separately, Adly said the upgrade project for the Operations Jetty of the Naval Region 2 Headquarters (Mawilla 2) at the TLDM Base in Sandakan is currently 39 per cent complete and is expected to be completed by next year.

“All our ships and assets, especially in the Naval Region 2, will be able to operate optimally and effectively with the availability of this jetty,” he added.

Earlier, Adly joined the ‘Op Pasir Sektor Bravo’ on Pulau Berhala to gain a clearer and more detailed understanding of border operations and to assess welfare needs of personnel stationed at the border.

At Mawilla 2, he also distributed welfare assistance to 10 recipients among military personnel or their dependents suffering from chronic illnesses or disabilities. — Bernama