GEORGE TOWN, June 16 — The police have obtained an order to remand a man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death with scissors in an apartment in Relau here, yesterday.

Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid, when contacted by Bernama, said the remand order against the 40-year-old suspect is for seven days until June 22.

He said the case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

