JOHOR BARU, June 15 — Two male suspects, high on the wanted list, were killed after exchanging gunfire with police along Jalan Abad in Century Garden here yesterday.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said police received a report regarding the incident at 5.04pm, during which both suspects were killed while travelling in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

He said one of the suspects has been identified as a 42-year-old with 38 criminal records involving illicit drugs, while investigators are still verifying the identity of his accomplice, who was without any form of identification.

“The incident occurred after a joint federal-state police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team, consisting of operatives from the Organised Crime Investigation Division (D14) and Serious Crimes Division (D9), were trailing the suspects who were acting suspiciously in a Toyota Estima MPV.

“Upon realising that they were being tailed, the suspects sped away while firing several shots at the police vehicle that was close behind.

“The police team then returned fire at the suspects’ vehicle until the situation was brought under control.

“Police later found the two suspects shot dead inside their vehicle after the incident,” said Kumar in a statement today.

He said police also recovered two pistols from the dead gunmen.

“Police also found various types of substances believed to be illicit narcotics in the vehicle,” said the state’s top cop.

Kumar said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Earlier yesterday, several videos and images were disseminated on social media sites featuring the aftermath of the incident.

The videos and images showed masked police operatives closing several roads and diverting traffic in the locality of Century Garden, which is in the city centre here.