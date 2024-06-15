KUCHING, June 15 — The Department of Social Welfare (JKM) is currently in the process of identifying suitable guardians for Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s younger sibling.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said for now, the court has granted a temporary guardianship order for Zayn Rayyan’s younger brother for two months until Aug 9.

At the same time, JKM is carefully selecting candidates who are suitable and have been recommended but this will also be carefully considered.

“It is understood that the sibling is non-verbal, necessitating specialised observation and care under JKM’s guardianship. Our approach focuses on acknowledging his unique character rather than defining them solely by autism,” she said after launching the Autism Empowerment Weekend 2024 hosted by Let’z Play Therapy Centre here today.

Advertisement

Nancy emphasised that JKM needs to be cautious in identifying caregivers suitable for children exhibiting autism traits.

“The qualified and suitable candidate will undergo a two-week trial period to assess compatibility before final approval. Monitoring will be conducted periodically,” she said.

Yesterday, Selangor Welfare director Azmir Kassim reportedly said the brother of the late Zayn Rayyan is currently under the temporary guardianship of JKM, following a court order from the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court.

Advertisement

He said the custodianship of the younger brother has also been conveyed to the mother and father, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari.

Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira pleaded not guilty to neglect charges related to Zayn Rayyan, causing physical harm near Jalan PJU 10/1 Damansara Damai from Dec 5 at noon until Dec 6 at 9:55 pm.

The charges were filed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries penalties outlined in Section 34 of the same code - a maximum fine of RM50,000, up to 20 years’ imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan, a child with autism, went missing from his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai on Dec 5 and was found murdered the next day. — Bernama