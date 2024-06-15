KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be slow-moving as of 8.30pm today due to the increase in vehicles ahead of the Aidiladha celebrations on Monday (June 17).

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the increased number of vehicles on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway had caused congestion in several areas.

He said traffic was slow moving towards the East Coast, specifically from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Genting Sempah and Bukit Tinggi to Bentong.

"Traffic flow is also reported to be slow-moving from Bandar Ainsdale to Pedas Linggi, Pedas Linggi Layby to Simpang Ampat and Sedenak to Simpang Renggam.

"Traffic is also moving slowly from Tapah to Gopeng, Alor Pongsu-Jawi, Juru-Perai and Seberang Jaya-Sungai Dua Toll Plaza," he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that traffic flow was smooth in both directions of the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates via the PLUSLine toll-free number at 1-800-88-0000 and X site @plustrafik or LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and X site @llmtrafik. — Bernama

