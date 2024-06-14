KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim donated RM113,000 and 42 cows to 29 mosques and 13 surau in the Indera Mahkota parliamentary constituency yesterday in conjunction with the upcoming Aidiladha celebration.

Through a Facebook post, Anwar said his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who attended a meeting with the mosque and surau committees on his behalf, delivered the contributions.

“May the Indera Mahkota community able to perform this year’s sacrificial rite with gratitude, Insya-Allah,” according to the post.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha on Monday (June 17). — Bernama

