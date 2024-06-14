PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants members of the Public Service Counselling Associates (Akrab) to play a role in enlightening and educating their fellow civil servants about government policies and programmes so that the Madani Nation agenda can be realised.

He said Akrab members also serve as a bulwark against the small group of civil servants who might continue to undermine the entire government agenda.

“The role of Akrab is to become the monitors, the eyes and ears of the government, so that we can elevate the dignity of the nation,” he said during a dialogue session at the Madani Aspiration Gathering of Akrab here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and direcor-general of Public Service Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

At the gathering, Anwar also presented the letter of appointment to National Akrab Council president Mohd Afendi Ya @ Zakaria, as a symbolic representation of all accredited Akrab members and launched Akrab as the Public Service Change Agent to ensure the Madani government’s policies can be implemented well and excellently.

Since the establishment of Akrab nearly two decades ago, a total of 22,379 civil servants have been accredited by the Public Service Department to act as agents of change for the government and be responsible for “creating friends who help friends” in fostering team spirit, harmony, and mutual respect.

Themed “H.E.M.A.T: Menyantuni Hasrat, Membina Citra”, the gathering focused on cultivating three principles in discharging duties as public officers namely facilitating stakeholder and customer dealings, adapting work methods in line with the government’s agenda, and expediting the implementation of all government decisions, in accordance with the values of H.E.M.A.T, which are Hijrah (Transformation), Tata Kelola (Governance), Empati Rakyat (Empathy for the People), Minda Pekin (Inclusive Mindset), Apresiasi Inovasi (Appreciation for Innovation), and Telus Tadbiran (Transparent Administration). — Bernama

