PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will refine the preliminary draft of the Malaysian Care Industry Action Plan before presenting it to the Cabinet for approval.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, said the draft prepared through the Malaysian Care Industry Action Plan Development Lab, outlines six main issues highlighted by the participants, including from government and private agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

She said the issues covered the need to create a care industry ecosystem; demand and supply for professional care; gap in expertise in the industry; effects on the economy with the establishment of professional care; existing legislation and policies; and incentives for industry players.

“At the ministry level, we will refine all issues highlighted to ensure all parties enjoy the benefits and the sustainability of the care industry in the country is maintained.

“The KPWKM will map out the governance with the stakeholders to ensure those issues raised can be effectively resolved,” she said at the closing of the Malaysian Care Industry Action Plan Development Lab here today.

The Malaysian Care Industry Action Plan Development Lab began on May 13.

Based on the month-long development lab, Noraini said the ministry estimated the requirement for skilled carers in the country would rise to 22,000 people by 2030.

As such, she said, the time has come for all parties, especially industry players, to collaborate with the KPWKM to provide quality training to the carers according to the stipulated curriculum.

“Following the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding the Care Economy, the ministry is committed to recognising those who carry out care activities of the elderly, children and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) as a profession that can contribute to the development of the country’s economy,” she said.

In July last year, Anwar, also the Finance Minister, announced the Care-Economy initiative and the setting up of more affordable childcare centres to get more women to join the labour force. — Bernama