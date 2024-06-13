JOHOR BARU, June 13 — The Johor Youth Council (MBNJ) today urged the state’s politicians to seriously consider forming a state-based political coalition to unite and safeguard the interests of Johor in the future.

MBNJ acting president Mohammad Alif A. Rahim said the coalition, called Gabungan Bangsa Johor, is important to ensure that future generations have a strong voice in fighting for the state’s rights.

He said Gabungan Bangsa Johor, recently decreed by Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, will see that a strong coalition can make consistent long-term policies, prioritising unity and political stability.

“This will help Johor become competitive and attract more foreign investors.

“The idea of establishing a Gabungan Bangsa Johor should be seriously organised by all of the state’s politicians.

“This combination will be a catalyst for the progress of Johor without neglecting the interests and welfare of the people as a whole,” said Mohammad Alif in a statement today.

He was echoing Tunku Ismail’s suggestion and urging last Sunday for Johor-based political parties to form a Sarawak-style coalition, called Gabungan Bangsa Johor.

Mohammad Alif said that the current political climate in Peninsular Malaysia does not benefit Johoreans and only acts as a burden.

He explained that the people are affected by frequent political unrest, and at times Johor has to beg for assistance from the federal government, especially in the areas of education, economy, and social welfare.

“Therefore, Johor’s political stability can only be achieved through the establishment of Gabungan Bangsa Johor to unite the state’s politicians with ideas that can work comprehensively.

“MBNJ believes that Johor will develop at a more rapid pace if the administration and political leadership of the state prioritises the wishes as well as needs of the people without excessive interference from outside parties, especially the federal government,” said the youth leader.

In addition, Mohammad Alif said the voice of Johoreans will be stronger and more cohesive in expressing any suggestions or opinions regarding the interests of the state.

“This will certainly attract more attention from the federal government to Johor in the future.

“Despite being difficult to implement, if Johor politicians are optimistic about the true potential of the state, they will put aside personal interests for the benefit of the state in the future,” he said.

On Sunday, during a podcast aired live on Facebook, Tunku Ismail called for the establishment of Gabungan Bangsa Johor to safeguard the state’s interests without needing to seek allocations from the federal government.

Likening the idealistic notion to the political parties in Sarawak, the Johor Crown Prince popularly known as TMJ, said such a coalition is important for the state government to improve the system within Johor for the benefit of future generations.

He added that the federal government would find it hard to ignore Johor’s demands if all parties in the state joined forces.