KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said he granted an audience to Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and other state officials today, during which they discussed major infrastructure projects being considered for the state.

Among the proposals discussed were a new elevated crossing on the Second Link, a dam and water reservoir project along the Sungai Sedili Besar, and the Skudai River conservation programme in Kulai and Johor Bahru.

“These projects are in line with my priorities as the Regent of Johor in developing the infrastructure, new facilities that will improve the living standard of Johoreans and strengthening Johor's economy,” Tunku Ismail said in a statement issued by the Johor Royal Press Office.

Additional high-impact projects such as the proposed Elevated Autonomous Rapid Transit (E-ART) for Iskandar Malaysia and the East Coast Highway Phase 4 (LPT4) from Mersing to Johor Baru were also brought up for discussion.

Aside from the MB, other officials who attended include Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani, Johor State Finance Officer Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir, and representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economy.

Tunku Ismail said the projects were vital in ensuring modern infrastructure and sustainable progress for Johor.

