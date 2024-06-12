PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Malaysia and the United States concurred that a ceasefire is imperative for an effective humanitarian response in Gaza, according to a statement by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

The agreement came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a high-level conference titled “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” in Jordan.

“They also spoke on Asean, with the US expressing support for the bloc’s centrality. Blinken also appreciated Malaysia’s support to the US’ Resolution, which was adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 10,” said the statement.

Mohamad was in Jordan leading a Malaysian Delegation to the high-level conference, held at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre, Dead Sea, on June 11.

The conference was co-organised by Jordan, Egypt and the UN to galvanise international humanitarian support for Gaza.

A total of 75 representatives, comprising heads of state/government and ministers, UN agencies, international organisations and key stakeholders participated in the conference.

During the conference, Mohamad welcomed the adoption of the UNSC Resolution, which among others, calls for an immediate, full and complete ceasefire, as well as the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout the Gaza Strip.

The minister reiterated for the root cause of the conflict to be addressed; for Israel to be held accountable for the atrocities inflicted on the Palestinians and to reinforce the UN’s role in carrying out its humanitarian mandate. — Bernama