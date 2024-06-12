PETALING JAYA, June 12 — The Magistrates’ Court here today recorded the objection raised by the lawyer representing the mother of autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, against the police’s request to obtain her guilty plea in the investigation of his murder case.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, representing the child’s father, said the objection to the police’s request under Section 26(1) of the Evidence Act 1950 was recorded by Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah.

“The application should have been made under Section 115 of the Criminal Procedure Code, but that provision has been repealed. The request made under Section 26(1) of the Evidence Act 1950 is irrelevant for taking any guilty plea before the magistrate.

“There is no specific provision for making such a request, and it is highly prejudicial to the woman concerned,” he told reporters outside the court complex.

The woman was present at the proceedings, which lasted for an hour.

Queried as to whether the couple will be charged tomorrow, Fahmi said it will be known then.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mahmud Jumaat, representing the child’s mother, stated that during the closed-door proceedings, his client did not make any plea but instead provided testimony to the magistrate.

“Even if a guilty plea is obtained during the investigation, it is not admissible during the trial unless it is recorded before a magistrate,” the lawyer added.

Media personnel began gathering outside the court complex as early as 7.30am to get the latest updates on the remand case of the child’s parents.

Strict security was observed at the entrance, and only members of the public with official business were allowed entry.

On December 6 last year, the body of 6-year-old Zayn Rayyan was found in a stream near his home at Idaman Damansara Damai Apartments here after he was reported missing a day earlier.

His parents were arrested on May 31 around Puncak Alam, Selangor, and their 13-day remand period ends tomorrow. — Bernama