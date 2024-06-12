PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — The statement by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor regarding the water issue in Penang is inflammatory and racially charged, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the unity government, said Sanusi frequently speaks without factual basis and spreads misinformation.

“He opens his mouth and lies. This behaviour is highly unbecoming of a menteri besar,” he told the media after the Cabinet meeting today.

At the launch of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) machinery for the Sungai Bakap by-election last Saturday, Sanusi claimed that the water issues in the area remained unresolved due to discrimination by the Penang government.

“Why is there no water in this area (Sungai Bakap), but there is water in Tanjung (George Town)? This is an area of Tok Lebais (PAS supporters),” Sanusi was quoted as saying by the media.

Fahmi said Sanusi frequently makes unfounded statements, citing another example regarding the election victory of Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, who is also the Nibong Tebal MP.

“On stage, he (Sanusi) claimed that the Education Minister, Nibong Tebal MP Fadhlina Sidek, won by 100 votes, but a quick Google search shows that Fadhlina Sidek won with a majority of 16,000 votes.

“So, if he fails on such basic facts, how can he manage state administration properly? He also announces many private projects, and when these projects do not proceed, he says it’s not his problem. He’s very problematic,” said Fahmi. — Bernama