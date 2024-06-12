PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — The Anwar administration today warned businesses against raising prices just two days after it floated retail diesel, telling them the authorities are closely watching and would act sternly on companies that attempt to profit from its subsidy rationalisation drive.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil issued the caution this afternoon at a post-Cabinet press conference here, where he cited public complaints that firms in the construction sector were among those trying to exploit the diesel subsidy rollback as a way to jack up prices.

“After a check we found that the construction sector never received any subsidies before, so there is no reason for them to hike up prices,” he said.

MORE TO COME





