KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The trial of Segambut Bersatu Division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, who is facing 12 corruption and money laundering charges related to the Jana Wibawa project, has been postponed to June 10 at the Sessions Court here.

Judge Suzana Hussin adjourned the date after deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry informed the court that the prosecution did not object to the defence’s application to postpone the trial.

“Today was set for case mention to provide an update on the status of the submission of the prosecution witnesses’ statements to the defence,” stated Mohamad Fadhly, noting that the statements would be delivered to the defence within 14 days before the trial commences.

Lawyer Alaistair Brandah Norman, representing Adam Radlan, 43, who faces five corruption and seven money laundering charges, confirmed the matter.

Previously, the court had set the trial for 15 days from May 27 to 29, June 10 to 12, July 9 to 11, July 22 to 24, and August 5 to 7, 2024.

Met by reporters after the proceeding, Mohamad Fadhly stated that the adjournment was requested because Adam Radlan’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, was involved in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, at the High Court.

On February 21 last year, Adam Radlan was charged with one count of soliciting a cash bribe of between 3.5 to seven per cent of an RM47.8 million road construction project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with another count of accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the same individual as an inducement to help the company secure the same project, which spanned from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat in Perlis, from the government through direct negotiations.

In February this year, Adam Radlan was charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar Jana Wibawa projects and one count of soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement to help Nepturis secure another project related to Jana Wibawa.

All the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Adam Radlan also faces seven money laundering charges amounting to more than RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offences were allegedly committed around Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya between March 2021 and January 2023. — Bernama