KUANTAN, June 10 — The Pahang branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 630 litres of subsidised diesel on suspicion of misappropriation, as well as two Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Innova along with other equipment worth a total of RM191,354.50 yesterday.

Its director Jezlily Jamaluddin said the activity was detected through Ops Kesan 2.0 which was held from 5pm until midnight on Sunday at petrol stations in the state, following which three men were arrested.

He said the three were arrested on suspicion of embezzling subsidised diesel fuel by purchasing and filling drums and jerry cans beyond the permitted limit, with action also taken against a petrol station for conspiring to allow excessive purchase without a valid permit.

Jezlily said the operation involving a total of 27 KPDN enforcement officers across the state was held ahead of the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy which came into effect today, to curb diesel abuse at stations.

“KPDN Pahang inspected a total of 45 petrol stations randomly throughout the state and detected two cases of subsidised diesel misappropriation taking place at petrol stations in Kuantan.

“Three investigation papers have been opened against two individuals and a petrol station and investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 while the individuals involved have been detained for further investigation," he said tonight.

The public can submit complaints through KPDN’s e-Aduan portal, call centre at 1-800-886-800, via WhatsApp to 019- 279 4317, the Ez ADU smartphone application and Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 03-8882 6245 / 6088. — Bernama

