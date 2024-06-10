KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The government is focusing on efforts to boost public transport networks, infrastructure and quality of service, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He shared that the matter was discussed during today’s National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting 4/2024, during which the importance of immediate implementation of the rationalisation of the national rail industry based on the objectives of the Railways Act 1991 was also brought up.

“The meeting also detailed steps to ensure Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTM) Komuter service, the Intercity Electric Train Service (ETS) and the Ekspres Timuran can fulfil the current passenger demand and frequency as well as future expectations,” he posted on Facebook today after chairing the meeting.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, emphasised that the focus on the rationalisation of the rail industry follows that of the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies that came into effect today.

He said that policy issues and the immediate implementation of decisions were important to ensure objectives desired by the government, along with its economic and social impact could be enjoyed by the people according to schedule, including the interconnectivity under the framework of the Malaysia Madani and the Madani Economy.

Today’s MTEN meeting also discussed current developments due to the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies that began today and the drastic rise in BUDI Individu and BUDI Agri-Komoditi applications, he said, adding that the first group of individuals who qualified for the RM200 BUDI Individu targeted subsidy would have the aid deposited into their accounts starting from today. — Bernama

