KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reached out to Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in an effort to track a Singaporean national suspected to be the mastermind in the container tax evasion case (flying container).

An MACC source revealed that the suspect is believed to have left Singapore and efforts to track him down were ongoing.

“The MACC has also requested Mutual Legal Assistance from the Singaporean authorities, which is an important process in the investigation of this case as it involves a non-Malaysian suspect,” the source said.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama.

The “flying container” case came to light following the arrest of seven individuals, including Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) personnel on Thursday for suspected collusion with a smuggling syndicate in Port Klang that resulted in tax leakages valued at around RM3.5 billion.

A total of 19 containers with various imported products were seized during the operation conducted by the MACC and the Customs on Wednesday. — Bernama

