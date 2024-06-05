KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The authorities have seized 19 container lorries suspected of carrying various types of uncustomed goods, crippling the biggest smuggling syndicate in the Port Klang area responsible for evading taxes of about RM3.5 billion over the past 10 years.

Sources said the seizure was made in a special operation in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor following joint intelligence work by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) and the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN).

The sources said initial investigations found that more than 10 forwarding companies were used to smuggle imported goods by falsifying tax declarations, orchestrated by a foreign national who has been operating overseas for the past 10 years.

“This syndicate is estimated to handle around 3,000 containers per month. The estimated tax loss for the 10-year period of operations is around RM3.5 billion, based on a minimum tax of RM7,000 for each container.

“The results of the investigation conducted for more than three months revealed that their modus operandi involved using various forwarding companies registered under the names of individuals who were unaware of the import and export transactions,” a source said.

According to the sources, the aim was to deceive the authorities while allowing syndicate members to evade any action by claiming no connection to the relevant company.

“To avoid taxation, this syndicate makes false declarations using Customs Form 9 (for bulk breaking purposes) by declaring untaxed items such as wheelchairs and medical supplies,” the source said.

The sources said these “flying containers” would enter the Licensed Public Bonded Warehouse (GBA) at the Northern Port for only 10 to 15 minutes without undergoing customs inspection, before leaving the port to distribute the goods nationwide.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted today, confirmed the remand of two individuals through MACC’s application for four days from today until June 8.

“The identities of all parties, including the alleged mastermind believed to be overseas, the company owners, forwarding agents and colluding customs officers are known. They will be detained in the near future,” he said

He said investigations are being conducted under the MACC Act 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Customs Act 1967, and Acts under the Inland Revenue Board.

Azam also said that they have sought assistance from foreign agencies to obtain information about the accounts of this alleged mastermind so that appropriate action can be taken.

Earlier, the media reported that the MACC uncovered a smuggling and tax evasion syndicate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Cargo, Sepang, amounting to RM2 billion over the past three years. — Bernama