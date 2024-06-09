KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Almost 20 per cent of students in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) in 2020 were not of Chinese ethnicity as more ethnic Malay, Indian, Orang Asli and foreign students enrolled in Chinese vernacular schools, local Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today.

Data from the Ministry of Education, the Chinese School Committee Association, and the Malaysian Chinese School Teachers Association also known as Dong Jiao Zong, showed an uptrend in the number of non-ethnic Chinese students in Chinese vernacular schools.

In 1989, only 3.05 per cent of students (17,309) were not of Chinese ethnicity and the number consistently rose over the years with 8.66 per cent (52,043 students) in 1998, and 11.84 per cent in 2010 (72,443 students).

Despite the rise, non-ethnic Chinese students struggle to learn the Chinese language.

SJKC Peng Hwa, Kota Tinggi, Johor, principal Sang Cze Leong said, “I always encourage parents to find outside help and suggest starting Chinese language classes for parents in schools.”

The daily reported that parents choose SJKC due to the quality of the teachers, efficient learning and discipline system employed in the school and to open up vast opportunities for their children if they successfully master the Chinese language.

After the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) was abolished, pupils in the schools could learn without pressure, Sang said, as previously, students who underperformed were pressured to find alternate solutions, such as changing schools, to ensure they passed all subjects for the exams.

SJKC Cheng Ming, Keningau, Sabah, principal Chee Sui Fung further disclosed that parents do not enrol their children in another school immediately after discovering that their child has difficulty in reading and writing in Chinese.

Schools also do not ask parents to transfer their children to another school. Instead, teachers will contact the parents to find solutions for the student’s learning development, Chee told the daily.

“Only when there is no other option, parents will decide to move their children,” Chee reportedly said.

SJKC Chung Hien, Sarikei, Sarawak, principal Lei Kok Kien however said that the school puts in a lot of effort to ensure that students succeed with continuous exercises on listening, reading, speaking and writing.

“Students are also set to do as many presentations as possible in class to train them,” Lei explained.