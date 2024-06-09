KANGAR, June 9 — The remand order against three men including a registrar of marriages which ended today, has been extended for another three days to facilitate a probe into bribery allegations involving almost RM1.2 million, to register the marriages of Malaysian couples who had tied the knot across the border without going through the prescribed procedures.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said the extension of remand order until June 12 was issued by Kangar High Court Senior Assistant Registrar Ahmad Hamdi Mustafar.

On June 5, Bernama reported that the three suspects — a registrar of marriages, in his 40s, the company owner, in his 20s, and his father, in his 50s — were remanded for five days to assist in the investigation of the corruption case.

The report said that the first suspect is believed to have received more than RM1.18 million in bribes from the owner of the company, to enable a couple, who tied the knot in Thailand, to register their marriage at the religious department in Perlis without going through the prescribed procedures.

He is also believed to have been dealing with the owner of the company through the father, who acted as a middleman, from 2022 to 2023.

Meanwhile, Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani, when contacted, confirmed the matter, and said that the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

