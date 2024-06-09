PASIR PUTEH, June 9 — A civil servant was left devastated after his home, built 30 years ago, was destroyed in just 10 minutes by a storm in Kampung Kok Berangan here yesterday evening.

Nik Nazar Noor Ab Ghani, 46, said the incident occurred at 6.15pm after he had returned from work.

Recounting the harrowing moment, he said he was resting alone at home when suddenly, the zinc roof began to shake and wooden beams started flying off within seconds.

“The wind was very strong at that time, causing my house to shake. I quickly ran out to save myself and took shelter at a neighbour’s house located 10 kilometres away from my home.

“Although I managed to escape, I am saddened as the ancestral home — which has been my refuge for the past 10 years — collapsed,” he said, adding that he would look for a new rental house.

Another victim, Razleena Awang, 32, said she and eight other family members were watching television at home during the incident.

“We were engrossed in watching television when suddenly we were startled by a sound like an explosion and saw that the roof was gone.

“The strong storm lasted about six to 10 minutes, and we did not have time to save other belongings in the living room and bedrooms,” she said, adding that many electrical appliances were damaged.

An aeriel view of a house destroyed by a storm in Kampung Kok Berangan June 9, 2024. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, grocery store owner Tuan Abdul Kadir Engku Daud, 75, said he and his wife, Raja Haromah Ismail, 70, were busy closing their store at 6pm when the storm hit.

“We were busy tidying up the store when suddenly, several wooden dining tables placed outside the shop were lifted by the storm, and some zinc sheets of the store also flew off,” he said.

Yesterday, several villages in the district were hit by the storm for 10 to 15 minutes.

Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station chief Azhar Elmi Mustofar when contacted said that there were no casualties in the incident.

He said fallen trees were reported in Kampung Kedai Menanti, and it took firefighters nearly two hours to clear the trees blocking the road. — Bernama