KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts wetter weather conditions, also known as the La Nina phenomenon, to begin between July and September this year.

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah told English daily The Star that wetter weather typically peaks towards year-end and may be carried into early next year.

“La Nina can last between five and 18 months. Based on international forecast models, the coming La Nina is expected to be at a weak or moderate strength,” he told the daily, noting that every La Nina occurrence is unique and may produce different impacts.

Coupled with the northeast monsoon season which typically takes place in November, the moist weather conditions along the peninsula’s east coast could be dragged out until March next year, Muhammad Helmi said.

“Tropical storms are also expected to be more active in the west Pacific Ocean during a La Nina period. This can result in moist weather along the west coast of Sabah and northern Sarawak,” he reportedly said.

The last episode of La Nina which began in 2020 was supposed to only stretch out for a year. Nonetheless, the episode ended in early 2023.

The Klang Valley area was hit with major floods in December 2021 and March 2022, and Baling, Kedah, in July 2022.