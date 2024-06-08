KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Works Ministry today confirmed that there are no structural cracks in the crosshead of the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) interchange on Jalan Cheras.

In a brief statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the ministry informed that an inspection conducted at 11.30 pm yesterday revealed only construction joint lines, remnants from previous concrete work.

“The consulting firm has also verified that the highway portal structure remains intact and safe. A comprehensive safety inspection report will be prepared and submitted to LLM (Malaysian Highway Authority),” the post read.

Advertisement

The ministry said the inspection was conducted jointly by LLM, the SPE concessionaire and consulting firm EDP. Images taken during the inspection were also shared on the social media platform.

Hasil pemeriksaan segera di tapak jam 11.30 malam tadi oleh LLM, SPE dan consultan EDP telah mengesahkan tiada keretakan pada crosshead, ia hanya kesan garisan hitam iaitu construction joint semasa kerja concreting dahulu. https://t.co/LQelcSaRMx — Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia (@moworksmy) June 8, 2024

Yesterday, a user on X raised concerns about potential cracks in the bridge, citing two images allegedly taken in April and this month.

Advertisement

This prompted a swift response from the Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who instructed LLM and the SPE concessionaire to conduct an immediate on-site inspection and assessment, prioritising the safety of all stakeholders, particularly road users.

SPE, with a three-lane dual carriageway and seven interchanges, has been fully operational since November 3 last year. — Bernama