IPOH, June 8 — A woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed and three others were injured when the car they were in collided with a lorry at Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands near Kampung Kerawat here today.

Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a call regarding the accident at 11.39am and dispatched a team from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), with assistance from the Gopeng BBP.

He said the accident involved a collision between a multi-purpose Toyota Avanza, which was heading towards Cameron Highlands, and a one-tonne lorry transporting tyres, that was coming from Cameron Highlands.

Advertisement

“The 65-year-old driver of the Avanza was seriously injured while the two passengers, aged four and nine, were also hurt.

“The passenger in the front seat (wife), and the 12-year-old girl, who was seated behind the driver, were pinned and confirmed dead by Health Ministry medical personnel. The lorry driver was not injured,” he said in a statement tonight.

The injured victims were taken to hospital, he said. — Bernama

Advertisement