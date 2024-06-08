TAWAU, June 8 — A total of 153 undocumented migrants from Indonesia who were detained at the Immigration Detention Depot in Tawau were deported to their country of origin from Pelabuhan Tawau to Pelabuhan Nunukan, Terminal Tunon Taka, Indonesia yesterday.

Sabah Immigration Department director Datuk Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the process of deportation involved undocumented migrants aged between 6 and 66, comprising 123 men, 25 women and a child who were sent home using the Purnama Express ferry services.

“The deportation of undocumented migrants is the 10th series for those returning by sea this year. They were detained for various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/1963 and Immigration Regulations 1963,” she said in a statement, here today.

She added that the process of deporting the Indonesian undocumented migrants was carried out with the cooperation of the Indonesian Republic’s Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu and the Indonesian Republic’s Consulate in Tawau.

Sh Sitti Saleha added that the department would continue to carry out enforcement operations to ensure the safety and security of the country. — Bernama

