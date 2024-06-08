KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a donation to Azman Hassan, known as Bob Kelana Jaya, a pioneer Reformasi activist who is currently suffering from stage four kidney disease.

Anwar shared on his Facebook today that the donation was conveyed by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi recently to assist Bob with his daily expenses and medical needs.

“Bob can no longer work as he used to, significantly affecting his income, especially to cover the costs of dialysis treatment and medication.

“As part of the Ziarah Madani initiative, Farhan visited Bob recently and handed over a small contribution on my behalf,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his hope that Bob would be granted recovery. — Bernama

