PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has conducted the Dynamic Demand Analysis to examine demand and supply data in the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry focusing on the need for a highly skilled workforce (engineers).

In a statement today, Mosti said it was conducted by the Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Talent Committee involving graduates in the country with bachelor’s degrees and above.

According to the ministry, it is estimated that the country produced 6,600 graduates at the bachelor’s degree level each year majoring in E&E-related study programmes such as electrical, electronics, mechatronics, computer engineering, microelectronics and related fields.

“However, this figure does not consider the average number of graduates at the diploma level in the E&E field who choose to further their studies in various other engineering fields with an average of 3,000 graduates per year,” read the statement.

The analysis was also conducted following the development of the manufacturing industry, especially the E&E sector, which is gearing towards becoming a strategic and high-impact industry by 2030.

“The E&E industry is expected to undergo technological evolution requiring highly skilled workers with at least a bachelor’s degree qualification to conduct various research and development (R&D) activities involving design and fabrication of high-value components.

“At the same time, the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently also focuses on the high-value chains in the semiconductor industry with investments valued up to RM500 billion,” it said.

Mosti said the NSS emphasises front-end processes and high-technology value-added activities, particularly in R&D, integrated circuit, and wafer fabrication over the next 10 years, which requires around 60,000 highly skilled local engineers.

“The analysis of domestic graduates is based on information from the Graduate Tracking System (SKPG) from 2018 until 2022 in the field of engineering in E&E-related programmes shows that the country has successfully produced an average of 24,700 graduates per year involving various levels of studies or education,” it added. — Bernama