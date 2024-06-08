JERTIH, June 8 — More than 40 hectares (100 acres) of oil palm plantation in Kampung Bukit Jeruk, here were destroyed by fire which began from the beginning of May until yesterday.

Bukit Jeruk Village Development and Safety Committee (JPKK) chairman, Mohd Rukmi Mat Ghani said the fire in the dry season spread to the adjacent farm causing losses estimated to be worth millions of ringgit.

“The peat soil condition makes it difficult to put out the fire completely because the embers are still in the ground and continue to spread, especially to the surface of dry land.

“The fire can start suddenly and burn the palm trees, but the recent rainy weather can help control it from spreading further. However, many places still look smoky,” he told Bernama, today.

Mohd Rukmi said as a result of the incident, many palm trees were reported to have fallen due to fire at the base and roots.

“If it rains continuously, it will certainly be able to completely extinguish the fire that is in the ground,” he said.

It is more complicated, he said, as most of the oil palm plantation owners live in various other locations in the district.

They were also saddened by the incident because their source of income, which averages about RM3,000 a month, can be said to have disappeared overnight.

At the same time, they hope there is some form of aid for the affected farmers from the government, especially those who are completely dependent on the produce of the oil palm plantations.

Last month, the fire department was reported to have tried to put out the fire in the area involved but faced difficulties due to the condition of the ground and terrain. — Bernama