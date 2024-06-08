JOHOR BARU, June 8 — Higher Education Minister (KPT) Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir assured that the water supply issues at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Sabah will be resolved by end of the year or early next year.

Zambry said the Higher Education Ministry was taking steps and initiatives together with the state government to overcome the issue.

“I have met Sabah Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) to discuss the matter and he has assured the state government’s commitment towards the issue and informed me that there were plans for additional pipes to be installed and water retention pond.

“We are expecting an overall solution to the issue by end of the year or early next year. The KPT has already carried out the necessary measures including to improve the water pressure so that water could reach student residences located at higher elevation and for works on the tube well system,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the 2024 Johor State Barisan Nasional Convention and BN’s Golden Jubilee Anniversary Celebration at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, here today.

According to Zambry, he had visited UMS twice to observe the water supply issue faced by the university and to find a solution soon to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the students.

Last Thursday, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya was reported as saying that the Sabah State Water Department was facing water supply disruption to UMS and several other areas due to illegal pipe connections by those living in squatters nearby. — Bernama